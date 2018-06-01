Guyana News

Man charged over Enmore murder 18 years ago

By

Deonarine Bhihari, who is accused of murdering an Enmore man some 18 years ago was today charged with the offence.

Bhihari appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that he on May 21, 2000 at Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, murdered Daniel Singh. 

Bhihari who went to Venezuela after the murder was arrested at his sister’s home in Enmore last Saturday after returning to Guyana sometime this year. 

He is expected to return to court on June 15th.

Deonarine Bhihari at court this morning

 

