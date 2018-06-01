Guyana News

New GECOM continuous registration exercise underway

By

As part of preparations for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has started a new cycle of continuous registration.

The new registration exercise, which began on May 21st, will run until July 15th, 2018. Persons needing to register are being advised to visit the office in their respective communities between 8 am and 5 pm from Monday to Thursday, 6 am to 4 pm on Friday and 10 am to 2 pm on weekends and holidays.

There are 27 registration centres located across the country.

There continues to be concerns about the vetting of the voters’ list to ensure that persons who are deceased are not included…..

