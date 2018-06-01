Guyana News

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

-after police fail to prove case

By
Ronaldo Jaundoo

Dwayne Gonsalves, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) employee who was charged last November with causing the death of biker Ronaldo Jaundoo, following a collision at James and Barr streets, Albouystown, was yesterday freed after a city court found that the police failed to prove the case against him.

It is alleged that Gonsalves on November 2nd, 2017, drove NIS pick-up GVV 8249 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Jaundoo. The trial concluded yesterday in the courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore, a month after a ruling was to be made on whether or not a prima facie case was made out against the accused…..

