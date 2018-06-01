NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Dwayne Gonsalves, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) employee who was charged last November with causing the death of biker Ronaldo Jaundoo, following a collision at James and Barr streets, Albouystown, was yesterday freed after a city court found that the police failed to prove the case against him.

It is alleged that Gonsalves on November 2nd, 2017, drove NIS pick-up GVV 8249 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Jaundoo. The trial concluded yesterday in the courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore, a month after a ruling was to be made on whether or not a prima facie case was made out against the accused…..