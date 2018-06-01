PPP says deaths of four GGMC workers linked to mercury poisoning

The People’s Progressive Party today expressed concern at what it said was the untimely deaths of four Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) staffers – Dwayne De Jonge (ranger), Latchman Chiti (surveyor), Leroy Green (carpenter) and Clement Proffit (lab technician). The opposition party said that the deaths of these staffers, who were documented to have been affected by mercury poisoning, made it clear that every effort must be made to ensure that working conditions at the GGMC are safe.

For several months there has been unrest at the GGMC Headquarters on Brickdam over the possibility that mercury fumes from the now removed Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab could have led to mercury poisoning of several GGMC staffers who have died. The lab was removed after several days of protests by workers. The families of the dead GGMC workers have not publicly made a case that their relatives died of mercury poisoning, The GGMC has also not addressed this issue neither has the Ministry of Social Protection.

In its statement today, the PPP said “These four deaths, which follow each other in such a short period of time, should be a cause for serious concern. It is disturbing that the government and the GGMC have been reluctant to inform the staff and public about actions taken to ensure protection of, not only staffers, but also those in surrounding communities. This is not a political issue. The PPP will support the Government of Guyana to ensure that every effort is made to guarantee the health and safety of our people.

“Our expression of condolences to the families and co-workers of these men is, as it must be, supported by calls for measures to be taken to reduce the risks to other staff and residents in the neighbouring communities.

“We, therefore, urge immediate action by the relevant authorities, including the management of the GGMC and the Ministry of Public Health, to ensure the occupational health and safety standards are in place and the welfare of all staff and citizens are protected. The GGMC and the Ministry of Public Health must also operationalize all precautionary measures including testing and appropriate treatment of all staff, and persons in neighbouring communities, whom may have been exposed. This should be done at the cost of the GGMC.

“The PPP/C also supports the sourcing of specialists to respond to this matter before it becomes a bigger public health crisis”.