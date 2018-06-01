Guyana News

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

-police summoned

By
Sursattie Mangra

Relatives of patients at the Skeldon Public Hospital, Corentyne and a clerk there yesterday morning clashed over alleged preferential treatment at the medication desk and the police had to be called in.

Regional Health Director, Jevaughn Stephens yesterday said he would be meeting with a patient and her relative at the centre of the incident this morning to discuss what transpired. 

Stabroek News was told that after the argument escalated the clerk closed the window to the department leaving the line of patients and their relatives unattended for several hours. This then further aggravated patients and their relatives who began to argue with persons attached to the hospital…..

