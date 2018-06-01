Guyana News

White Water annex now an official primary school

By
Head of the Learning Resource Development Unit, Myra Pierre-Moore (left) and District Education Officer, Marti De Souza (second from left) engaging the students of White Water Primary School. (Ministry of Education photo)

White Water Primary School has now officially been gazetted, according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Education.

Following a visit from a high-level team of the Ministry in April to assess the delivery of education in the White Water Village, a border community in Region One, several commitments were made. 

The latest commitment to be realised was the gazetting of the school. District Education Officer,  Marti De Souza who represented the Regional Education Officer at a ceremony, related to the students and teachers that their school was the latest to join the number of ‘independent’ primary schools in the country. They are now officially White Water Primary School, effective May 1, 2018…..

