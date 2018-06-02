Auditor-General aiming to close D’Urban Park probe by September

Auditor General Deodat Sharma has set a September deadline to complete his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.

When contacted on Thursday, Sharma said that the investigation, which commenced earlier this year, is still ongoing.

He added that he is still working towards completion by September, while noting that fiscal verification and some other activities still have to be done.

As a result of endless questions surrounding the spending associated with the venture, which began soon after the APNU+AFC coalition government took office in May, 2015, the Office of the Auditor General commenced a special audit…..