Body of jet boat passenger recovered after Bartica Stelling mishap

The body of Mikey Allen, the man who fell off a jet boat on Wednesday afternoon at the Bartica Stelling, has been recovered. Divisional Com-mander Kevin Adonis yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that Allen’s body was found floating in the vicinity of the stelling sometime yesterday morning.

Allen was on a jet boat which had arrived at the Transport and Harbours Department’s stelling around 6.45 pm on Wednesday.

At the time, the boat had 14 passengers from Apaika Landing, Middle Mazaruni.

This newspaper was told that the high tide inhibited all attempts that were made to rescue Allen.

A Joint Services team was also dispatched sometime after but was unable to locate Allen’s body.