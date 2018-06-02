Guyana News

Confessed burglars get one year each for breaking and entering crimes

By
Khemraj Ramgobin

A Timehri youth was yesterday sentenced to one year in prison by a city court after he admitted to breaking and entering a house.

Khemraj Ramgobin, 23, admitted that on May 29th, at Wismar, Linden, he broke and entered the home of Anthony Lieu-Ken-Pen.

Ramgobin pleaded guilty to the offence…..

More in Guyana News

‘You can’t have a right to do what is wrong’

By

Mercury poisoning concerns raised again after deaths of two more GGMC workers

Minibus union appeals for talks with gov’t on gas prices, fares

By

SARA working with regions to ensure responsible spending

‘Otisha’ charged with rape of boy, 14

US donates to port security ID card system

Court finds 2J’s store liable for over $9M in taxes on understated income

By

Guyana Stores still to make payment on $3.8B in tax arrears

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×