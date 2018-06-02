Guyana News

Elderly taxi driver cleared of causing vagrant’s death

By
John Haynes

A city magistrate yesterday dismissed the charge against 77-year-old taxi driver John Haynes, who was indicted earlier this year for causing the death of a vagrant by dangerous driving.

In dismissing the charge against Haynes, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman found that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The charge alleged that Haynes, of 102 Second Street, Alexander Village, on February 10th, at Brickdam, drove motor car HC 184 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Morris Jeffrey.

Delivering her ruling in a Georgetown court yesterday, Magistrate Latchman said she disbelieved the evidence of the prosecution’s main witness. Considering all the facts presented to her, Magistrate Latchman noted that the prosecution did not prove its case and subsequently dismissed the charge against Haynes.

Attorney Adrian Thompson represented Haynes, while the police’s case was led by prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves.

More in Guyana News

‘You can’t have a right to do what is wrong’

By

Mercury poisoning concerns raised again after deaths of two more GGMC workers

Minibus union appeals for talks with gov’t on gas prices, fares

By

SARA working with regions to ensure responsible spending

‘Otisha’ charged with rape of boy, 14

US donates to port security ID card system

Court finds 2J’s store liable for over $9M in taxes on understated income

By

Guyana Stores still to make payment on $3.8B in tax arrears

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×