Elderly taxi driver cleared of causing vagrant’s death

A city magistrate yesterday dismissed the charge against 77-year-old taxi driver John Haynes, who was indicted earlier this year for causing the death of a vagrant by dangerous driving.

In dismissing the charge against Haynes, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman found that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The charge alleged that Haynes, of 102 Second Street, Alexander Village, on February 10th, at Brickdam, drove motor car HC 184 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Morris Jeffrey.

Delivering her ruling in a Georgetown court yesterday, Magistrate Latchman said she disbelieved the evidence of the prosecution’s main witness. Considering all the facts presented to her, Magistrate Latchman noted that the prosecution did not prove its case and subsequently dismissed the charge against Haynes.

Attorney Adrian Thompson represented Haynes, while the police’s case was led by prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves.