Green economy expo to focus on women, youth entrepreneurs

With a focus on building women and youth entrepreneurship and mobilising investment, the Guyana Green Economy and International Small Business Summit and Expo was launched yesterday.

“Pursuing a green economy transformation is particularly relevant for our youth, women and all those on the fringed entrepreneurial class,” event organiser and African Business Roundtable (ABR) executive Kirk Hollingsworth said at the Ramada Princess Hotel, at Providence.

“They are among those worst affected by climate change but also have fewer resources at their disposal to adapt to its impacts… this summit caters for that neglected entrepreneurial class of women and youth in Guyana,” he added…..