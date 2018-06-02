Guyana News

Guyana Stores still to make payment on $3.8B in tax arrears

By
Guyana Stores

A month after its last deadline passed, Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) has seemingly still made no payment on the over $3.8 billion in taxes owed to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Chairman of the GRA Rawle Lucas told Stabroek News on Thursday that the May meeting of the Board of Governors received no report of payments made by GSL.

Lucas explained that he has since made no request for information on the matter but expects a report at the next meeting, which is to be held this month.

On March 5th, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) issued a ruling that GSL was liable for more than $3.8 billion in payments to the Revenue Authority…..

