Latest edition of Bar Association Review launched

The Bar Association of Guyana on Tuesday launched the 2017-2018 edition of its law journal, ‘The Bar Association Review’ (BAR) at the Cara Lodge Hotel.

In a statement, the Association said the launch was attended by members of the judiciary, magistracy, legal profession, the University of Guyana and civil society. Jairam Seenath, SC, of the Trinidad Bar, was also in attendance, while Ralph Ramkarran, SC, delivered the feature address.

In delivering remarks at the event, President of the Bar Association Kamal Ramkarran expressed the hope that the publication of the new edition of the BAR, after a hiatus of four years, will renew interest that would see the return of its annual publication…..