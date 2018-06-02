Mercury poisoning concerns raised again after deaths of two more GGMC workers

Two more Guyana Geology and Mines Commission workers (GGMC) passed away last week, purportedly due to kidney failure and the Guyana Civil Servants and General Workers Union (GCS&GW) says it is awaiting further information on whether mercury poisoning contributed to their deaths.

A statement from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday afternoon expressed concern over what it said were the untimely deaths of two more GGMC workers – Latchman Chiti, a surveyor in his late 40s and Clement Proffit, a lab technician, who was in his early 60s.

The two deaths bring the GGMC worker death toll to four, after Dwayne De Jonge, a ranger, and Leroy Greene, a carpenter, passed away earlier this year…..