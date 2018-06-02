Guyana News

Mercury poisoning concerns raised again after deaths of two more GGMC workers

By
The Executives of the GCS&GWU and the Representative of the OAS after a recent meeting.

Two more Guyana Geology and Mines Commission workers (GGMC) passed away last week, purportedly due to kidney failure and the Guyana Civil Servants and General Workers Union (GCS&GW) says it is awaiting further information on whether mercury poisoning contributed to their deaths.

A statement from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday afternoon expressed concern over what it said were the untimely deaths of two more GGMC workers – Latchman Chiti, a surveyor in his late 40s and Clement Proffit, a lab technician, who was in his early 60s.

The two deaths bring the GGMC worker death toll to four, after Dwayne De Jonge, a ranger, and Leroy Greene, a carpenter, passed away earlier this year…..

More in Guyana News

‘You can’t have a right to do what is wrong’

By

Minibus union appeals for talks with gov’t on gas prices, fares

By

SARA working with regions to ensure responsible spending

‘Otisha’ charged with rape of boy, 14

US donates to port security ID card system

Court finds 2J’s store liable for over $9M in taxes on understated income

By

Guyana Stores still to make payment on $3.8B in tax arrears

default placeholder

Re-elected women lawyers’ president decries non-confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×