Minibus union appeals for talks with gov’t on gas prices, fares

With no increases in minibus fares in more than a decade, the United Minibus Union yesterday said it is seeking to engage with government on how best to move forward amidst rising operational costs, including gas prices, while making it clear that it does not support the actions of some rogue operators who have resorted to strikes and blocking of roads to press demands for higher fares.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, head of the union Eon Andrews said the rising operational costs for operators, which the union has no control over, are adversely affecting their ability to earn “liveable” returns.

While the union would have had negotiations in the past with then Minister of Commerce Manniram Prashad and his successor Irfaan Ali, Andrews noted that the union is now unaware of which ministry or government agency under which their operations falls, after they were told by the Commerce Department of the Tourism Ministry that they are no longer involved in discussions relating to fares and other related issues…..