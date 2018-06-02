‘Otisha’ charged with rape of boy, 14

Transgender sex worker Otis Pearson, popularly known as ‘Otisha,’ was yesterday charged with sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy.
The particulars of the charge stated that on December 24th, 2017, at Station Street, Kitty, he caused the then 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act, that is, the penetration of the anus of Pearson.
Pearson, who was read the charge by Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly in open court and not at an in-camera hearing as is customary in sexual offence cases, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..