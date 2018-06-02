Re-elected women lawyers’ president decries non-confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Attorney-at-law Gaitree Ramona Rookhum was last Friday reelected as President of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) and used the occasion to highlight the non-confirmation of acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards and acting Chief Justice (CJ) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC.

A statement from the Association yesterday stated that in her report for the year 2017 to 2018, Rookhum noted with pleasure the promotion of women in the profession to high office throughout the year but “lamented the non-confirmation of the acting Chief Justice and Chancellor to date.”

At its elections on Thursday, the Guyana Bar Association passed a motion to support the substantive appointment of the two judges, who have been acting in the posts since last year…..