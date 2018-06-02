Guyana News

Sophia siblings cleared of gun, ganja charges

-after court finds weak police case

By

Charges against a brother and sister, who were accused of firearm, ammunition and narcotics possession last year, were dismissed yesterday after the police failed to prove its case.

It was alleged that Abednego and Shavel Accra on March 17th, 2017, at Block ‘E,’ South Sophia, had in their possession a 9mm pistol and three live matching rounds of ammunition without being licensed firearm holders.

It was further alleged that the siblings had 12 grammes of cannabis in their possession at the same time…..

