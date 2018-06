Deonarine Bhihari, the man who is accused of murdering an Enmore man 18 years ago and then going on the run, was yesterday charged with the crime and remanded to prison.

The charge alleged that on May 21st, 2000, at Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, Bhihari murdered Daniel Singh.

Bhihari was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court……