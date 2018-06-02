Guyana News

US donates to port security ID card system

-local compliance with international standards has risen from 58% to 84%

By
Some of the equipment on display at the handing over yesterday morning at the Maritime Administration’s boardroom in Kingston.

Equipment for a port security identity card system was yesterday handed over by the United States to Guyana and it was revealed that MARAD’s compliance with international standards has seen an increase from 58% to 84%.

The ID card equipment was handed over at a simple ceremony at the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) boardroom in Kingston, Georgetown.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson noted that following the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US in 2001, Guyana adopted the International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) code three years later and MARAD, which has responsibility for the implementation of the code, has been taking the necessary steps to improve security standards at the various ports over the years…..

