Guyana News

CT scanners at NA, Bartica hospitals to be operational by July

By

Two years after acquiring Computerised Tomography machines (CT scanners), the New Amsterdam and Bartica Regional Hospitals will finally be able to provide the much-needed service to residents.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), following budgetary allocations, modifications are being made to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital to house this highly radiative machine, whilst a new building is under construction at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

“From July 1, these services will be made available to the public, not only [in] New Amsterdam but the entire East Berbice. We find that half of our transfers to GPHC (Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation) are as a result of injuries to the head that cannot be diagnosed and treated here, because we did not have the CT scan machine. However, with the new machines we will be reducing those transfers”, Director of Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephen was quoted in the DPI release, as he noted the significance of the availability of the service in the region…..

More in Guyana News

[Video] ‘We deserve the right to live our lives, love who we love’

By

Up to gov’t to list local firms used by Exxon

Nonpareil businessman loses home, businesses in fire

By

Temporary bridge to restore road access to South Rupununi

default placeholder

NICIL for regional tour to seek funds for GuySuCo

Hoping for a miracle for Matthew

By

Pakuri’s first woman toshao ready to tackle education, alcohol abuse

By

Guyana to get higher share of profit from increased production under Repsol deal

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×