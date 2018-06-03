CT scanners at NA, Bartica hospitals to be operational by July

Two years after acquiring Computerised Tomography machines (CT scanners), the New Amsterdam and Bartica Regional Hospitals will finally be able to provide the much-needed service to residents.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), following budgetary allocations, modifications are being made to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital to house this highly radiative machine, whilst a new building is under construction at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

“From July 1, these services will be made available to the public, not only [in] New Amsterdam but the entire East Berbice. We find that half of our transfers to GPHC (Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation) are as a result of injuries to the head that cannot be diagnosed and treated here, because we did not have the CT scan machine. However, with the new machines we will be reducing those transfers”, Director of Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephen was quoted in the DPI release, as he noted the significance of the availability of the service in the region…..