Hoping for a miracle for Matthew

-single mother struggling to care for paralysed 8-year-old son

By
Matthew Zaman before the accident

At the age of eight, when play is the main preoccupation for most boys, life for Matthew Zaman is very different.

A few days before Christmas last year, Matthew was struck down by a minibus, leaving him paralysed. The former student of the La Bonne Intention Primary School can no longer eat, speak, walk, or even breathe on his own.

Currently bedridden at his Lot 20 Felicity Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, home, he is fed through his nose via a tube, and breathes through an intrusion in his neck. He is unable to sit and lays prostrate, unable to bend or move any parts of his body. He, however, does respond to his mother’s voice by rolling his eyes.

“I ask God for health and strength every day so I can stand up and look after my baby. He is my life… everybody know that. And I feel the pain, so I know,” his mother, Bibi Shanaz Khan, who is a single parent, lamented…..

