Guyana News

Meeting set on plans for CARICOM Single ICT Space

By

Discussions on the planning by member states on the CARICOM Single ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) Space will take place on Thursday among officials preparing for the upcoming Special Ministerial Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on ICT.

Jennifer Britton, Deputy Programme Manager, ICT for Development, at the Caricom Secretariat, told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that topical issues related to the ICT road map and work plan for the CARICOM Single ICT Space, which Heads of Government approved last July and which may have implications for the region, will be discussed.

The meeting is in preparation for the COTED ICT meeting, which will be held later in the year and at which a number of recommendations will be considered for decision-making…..

