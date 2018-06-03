Guyana News

New Aishalton Toshao aiming to bridge village’s political divide

-after successful campaign as independent in election

By
Michael Thomas

With his successful campaign as an independent candidate in the recent election for the post of Toshao of Aishalton Village, small businessman Michael Thomas says he wanted to unite villagers, who have been divided because of party politics, so that they can develop themselves.

“I wanted to break that cycle of division that was created and people being scattered in their mindset because of party political allegiance and political intervention,” Thomas, 31, told Sunday Stabroek. 

Even before he was nominated for the post, he said, he was approached by a political party representative to seek the nomination. That party, he said, already had potential candidates who were campaigning for both election and reelection but he thought it wiser to not contest as a representative of any political party…..

