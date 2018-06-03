Support group launched for Venezuelans seeking refuge

Several civic and faith-based organisations have launched a support group to provide advice and assistance to Venezuelans seeking refuge from the ongoing turmoil in their homeland.

The Venezuela Support Group (VSG) has been founded by the Amerindian Peoples Association; the Guyana Human Rights Association; the Transparency Institute for Guyana Inc; the Moray House Trust; Policy Forum Guyana; Red Thread; the Roman Catholic Diocese of Guyana; and the Ursuline Sisters in Guyana.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the VSG said its member organisations have previously publicly expressed their concerns about the humanitarian aspect of the on-going crisis in Venezuela in press releases, panel discussions and in communications with various ministries…..