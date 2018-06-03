Guyana News

[Video] ‘We deserve the right to live our lives, love who we love’

-pride parade sees call for equal rights

By
Activist Akola Thompson leads the hundreds that made up the procession for Guyana’s first Pride Parade as it moved off from Parade Ground in Georgetown. See story on page 3. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Hundreds of members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and allies took to the streets of Georgetown yesterday for the first local Pride Parade and they used the occasion to sound a call to government to stop talking and act on the decriminalisation of same sex relations.

The march saw the participation of approximately 300 persons, who signaled that the LGBT community in Guyana though small is tired of being pushed aside.

“We are everywhere. We exist and we deserve the right to live our lives and love who we love and live our life authentically without the fear of violence and discrimination,” Joel Simpson, Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) declared at the end of the two-hour procession, which moved from the Parade Ground to the Square of the Revolution…..

