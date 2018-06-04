Guyana News

Bandits raid Cuyuni camp, cart off $13m in gold

By

Gun-toting and masked bandits last Wednesday invaded a mining camp operated by Chinese nationals and robbed employees of 50 ounces of raw gold valued at some $13M. A security guard was shot in his hand during the attack.

The mining camp, China High Tech is operated and owned by Chinese national Sue Zee Rong.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that on Wednesday at around 12:45 pm, four bandits speaking Portuguese, broken English and Spanish pounced on the camp at Black Water, Backdam Cuyuni River…..

