Dennison reiterates plans in train to move GGMC from Subryanville

-traffic has risen with relocating of departments

By
Newell Dennison

Responding to the concerns of Subryanville residents, who noted an increase in traffic since additional departments of the GGMC have been transferred to the area, the head of the agency has assured that the situation will soon be resolved, and that they are still working to vacate the premises.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has already identified an alternative location to its controversial Subyranville space, Head of the agency Newell Dennison stated yesterday, stating that they are moving “swiftly” to resolve the matter.

Dennison was contacted yesterday to offer a response to a letter sent to him by Subryanville residents, who expressed concerns over increased traffic caused by the recent transfer of additional departments to the area, and the continued tenure of the GGMC…..

