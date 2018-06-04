Ebini road being done by NDIA not ‘handpicked’ contractor

It is the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) which is undertaking major road works at Ebini, Berbice, its head Frederick Flatts says and not a “handpicked” contractor as alleged by PPP/C MP Juan Edghill.

On Saturday, via the Department of Public Information (DPI), Flatts issued a statement denying claims contained in a press release issued on Friday on the road works by Edghill.

Edghill had claimed that the agency breached procurement laws and handpicked a contractor for its $200 million Ebini road project in Region 10. Edghill called on the Public Procurement Commission and the Office of the Auditor General to immediately investigate the alleged breaches, which he said accounted for “secrecy” and a “lack of due process”. ….