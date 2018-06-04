Girls who were to be tried for murder of pensioner repatriated to Canada after negotiations

Two girls implicated in the April 2016 hacking death of a 65-year-old Non Pariel pensioner have been given the chance of a new life in Canada following negotiations.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that after arrangements between officials of the two countries, the girls, who are both naturalized Canadian citizens, departed these shores for Canada where the younger girl was placed in foster care. The elder of the two, Nalini Manikam, a daughter of the deceased pensioner, has been living with relatives and is in the process of putting measures in place to further her studies.

Nalini Manikam, then 19 years old, and the 13-year-old girl, were in 2017 committed to stand trial for the murder of Non Pariel pensioner Roger Manikam…..