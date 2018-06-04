John Fernandes gearing up for oil role

Shipping company, John Fernandes Limited (JFL) is stepping up preparations for a multi-million US$, shore-based support contract with Saipem, a key contractor for ExxonMobil.

The Milan, Italy-based Saipem will be doing work on ExxonMobil’s Liza 1 project from which oil is expected to begin flowing in 2020.

The contract begins in October of this year when the first set of pipes will land at the Wieting and Richter Water Street, Georgetown facility and is set to last for 11 months and is subject to extension…..