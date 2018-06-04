Guyana News

New Port Mourant well to help with 24-hr water supply

By
At the Port Mourant well site (GWI photo)

A new well at Port Mourant, Berbice, Region 6 to the tune of $60M will increase the production capacity needed to serve surrounding communities for 24 hours, the Guyana Water Inc said yesterday in a press release. 

During a tour of the well site by GWI’s Managing Director and other officials on Friday,  Executive Director of Planning Implementation and Project Building, Ramchand Jailal said that the well, which  is being drilled by Trinidadian Company Water and Oil, has reached its required depth of 1100 feet.

According to GWI, Jailal noted that to date, samples have been taken and “We are trying to improve the capacity of this Port Mourant plant because currently we have the wells that are serving this plant, the Williamsburg well is down and the well within this plant has a structural challenge right now so it’s not pumping to its full capacity.”….

