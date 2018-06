A pedestrian was yesterday afternoon fatally struck on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara by a motor car after he allegedly ran across the road.

The dead man has been identified by the police as Lester Oselmo, 36, of Lot 152 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara. The accident occurred sometime around 2.30 pm.

Police yesterday said that at the time of the accident, the motor car PHH 4810 was being driven by a resident of Wortmanville, Georgetown…..