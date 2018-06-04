Small states being evaluated on money-laundering face other challenges – AG

Low levels of economic growth, hurricane recovery and de-risking are posing challenges for small states that are presently in the fourth round of mutual evaluations in the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) fight.

This is according to Chairman of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), Attorney General Basil Williams SC.

During his remarks on Friday at the opening ceremony of CFATF Plenary Meeting XLVII held in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Williams stressed that under the upcoming 11th European Development Fund (EDF), continuous training and partnership will assist small states to successfully complete this round…..