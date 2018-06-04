Guyana News

Small states being evaluated on money-laundering face other challenges – AG

By

Low levels of economic growth, hurricane recovery and de-risking are posing challenges for small states that are presently in the fourth round of mutual evaluations in the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) fight.

This is according to Chairman of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), Attorney General Basil Williams SC.

During his remarks on Friday at the opening ceremony of CFATF Plenary Meeting XLVII held in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Williams stressed that under the upcoming 11th European Development Fund (EDF), continuous training and partnership will assist small states to successfully complete this round…..

More in Guyana News

Consultancy firm on Three Friends project had been advanced $15m by contractor

John Fernandes gearing up for oil role

default placeholder

Bandits raid Cuyuni camp, cart off $13m in gold

Girls who were to be tried for murder of pensioner repatriated to Canada after negotiations

Whim cane harvester dies after struck by neighbour’s car

default placeholder

Pedestrian dies in Soesdyke accident

Ebini road being done by NDIA not ‘handpicked’ contractor

Public Infrastructure to now oversee construction of Palmyra monument

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×