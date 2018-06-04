Translation group offering services in all nine Indigenous languages

Prompted by language barriers faced by some Indigenous peoples when interacting with the courts and other agencies, a group of persons are now offering their services as translators of Indigenous languages.

Spearheaded by Ovid Williams, a well-known figure in the country’s Indigenous community, the group’s services are being offered under the name of Kapong Maimu Inc, which is derived from the Patamuna and Akawaio languages, and when translated means, Indigenous Language Incorporated.

The service is said to have been developed to offer assistance in the breaking down of the language barrier between Indigenous peoples who cannot speak English and other members of the citizenry who can…..