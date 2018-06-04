US border wall tax bill gaining support in congress

More than a year after it was introduced, the proposed US Border Wall Funding Act of 2017 – which could tax remittances to countries like Guyana – continues to gain support in the US House of Representatives.

The bill, HR 1813, was on March 30, 2017 introduced to the United States House of Representatives by Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, of Alabama. It seeks to amend the US Electronic Fund Transfer Act so as to impose a 2% fee on all remittances headed south of the US border.

Initially the bill was referred to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations and the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security with eight co-sponsors. It has since gained five additional co-sponsors…..