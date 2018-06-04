Guyana News

Whim cane harvester dies after struck by neighbour’s car

-was on his way to wake house

By
Doodnauth Sookraj

A Whim Village, Corentyne cane harvester who was on his way to assist a fellow villager in uplifting chairs for a wake house was fatally struck by a motor car which was being driven by his neighbour.

Doodnauth Sookraj, 44, of Lot 124 Whim Village, Corentyne was heading to the main road on his bicycle when he was struck by motor car HC 4917 sometime around 1. 30 am yesterday.

According to information gathered, Sookraj was coming out of the street, when the motor car which was coming from New Amsterdam allegedly dashed into the street at a fast rate and collided with the pedal cyclist…..

