Women inmates at NA prison benefit from health activity

Women inmates from the New Amsterdam Prison last week benefited from sessions focused on health and self-development practices.

The activity which was spearheaded by the Ministry of Social Protection, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Akilah Doris, Manager of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit of the Ministry of Social Protection explained to Stabroek News at the opening of the activity, that the ministry was invited to come on board as part of the prison’s “rehabilitation programme to do some work with the women”…..