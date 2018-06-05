Autopsy finds GGMC worker died of TB

Amid speculation that his death might have been linked to mercury poisoning, an autopsy has found that Clement Proffitt, a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) lab technician who passed away last week, died of tuberculosis.

Earlier in the year, Dwayne De Jonge, a ranger, and Leroy Greene, a carpenter, had passed away and there had been suspicion that their deaths were related to the high levels of mercury found in some of the workers operating in and around the GGMC building on Brickdam.

The two men’s deaths were a major factor in the GGMC employees boycotting work, which forced the closure of the office and brought an end to the Guyana Gold Board burning gold in the compound…..