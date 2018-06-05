Betsy Ground man found dead with bullet wounds

A Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice labourer was found dead yesterday at a camp in New Forest. The man body’s was discovered with two bullet wounds, one on the right side of his neck and one on his left ear.

The deceased has since been identified as Harrinarine Samaroo, 51, of Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice.

The incident is suspected to have transpired between Sunday 6.30 pm and Monday 1.30 pm.

Stabroek News was also told that some ten sheep valued at $200,000 were discovered stolen from the camp.

A Reliance man is in custody and is assisting with the investigation.