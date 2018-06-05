Guyana News

Cops awaiting legal advice on drivers’ exam scam

By

A report on the alleged plot to corrupt a sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner drivers’ theoretical examination, which occurred in April, has since been completed and has been sent for legal advice.

This is according to a reliable police source, who told Stabroek News that law enforcers are currently awaiting the legal advice, which will determine the way forward in the matter, including whether implicated ranks will be charged.

On April 18th, the Guyana Police Force had announced that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had launched an investigation into “seemingly massive irregularities” in the examination, which was conducted at the Felix Austin Police College in Georgetown…..

More in Guyana News

Charges against two girls of murdering pensioner were discontinued after co-accused accepted liability – DPP source

Patterson announces plans for two more roundabouts for Region Four

By
default placeholder

Autopsy finds GGMC worker died of TB

default placeholder

Police probing reported theft of SOL fuel

West Coast Berbice bus operators strike over fuel prices

Man gets 22 years for drowning wife in bucket

Family loses home in mystery West Front Road fire

Mae’s agrees to apologise to student over indigenous wear shaming

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×