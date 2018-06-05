Cops awaiting legal advice on drivers’ exam scam

A report on the alleged plot to corrupt a sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner drivers’ theoretical examination, which occurred in April, has since been completed and has been sent for legal advice.

This is according to a reliable police source, who told Stabroek News that law enforcers are currently awaiting the legal advice, which will determine the way forward in the matter, including whether implicated ranks will be charged.

On April 18th, the Guyana Police Force had announced that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had launched an investigation into “seemingly massive irregularities” in the examination, which was conducted at the Felix Austin Police College in Georgetown…..