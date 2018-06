Charged just over a month ago with stealing a half a million dollars in food items, a Covent Garden man was brought before a city magistrate once again to answer to two fraud charges.

Michael Boodhoo, 58, was brought before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charges to him.

The first charge stated that on December 11th, 2016, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Boodhoo presented a forged Republic Bank cheque, dated 11th December, 2016, and valued at $844,000, to Latchman Singh…..