Defence, state trade arguments over extradition law

The attorney for Troy Thomas, whom the state is hoping to extradite to the United States to face a charge for murder, yesterday maintained that as a Guyanese citizen he has a right to remain here.

Attorney Prithima Kissoon was at the time presenting her client’s case before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who is considering an application on whether the Magistrate’s Court can proceed to hear the extradition proceedings against Thomas.

She argued that, among other things, because of conflicting laws on the issue, her client has a legitimate expectation of not having to face extradition…..