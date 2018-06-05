Family loses home in mystery West Front Road fire

A mysterious fire reduced a West Ruimveldt family’s home to ashes yesterday afternoon.
Although firefighters from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station promptly responded after being alerted about the burning house, located on the Front Road reserve, it was already engulfed by the time they arrived and they began working to save the house next door.
Stabroek News was told by residents that the fire started shortly after 3 pm, which is when they spotted the flames emanating from the rear of the house…..