Guyana News

Feasibility of continuing Guyana Prize to be done, Norton says

By
Dr. George Norton

The future of the Guyana Prize for Literature is at the moment undetermined as the Department of Culture is to assess whether the competition is worth the large investment.

Social Cohesion Minister, Dr  George Norton, who also has responsibility for the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, told Stabroek News yesterday that he has embarked on gathering information as it relates to the feasibility of the competition, and whether it is producing the desired impact.

“If the objective is to encourage young Guyanese writers to continue along that line or to encourage young persons to start writing, then we’ve got to look to see how that prize so far has achieved that. If that is what we’re setting out to do and we have not been achieving that, then we need to put measures in place to achieve that,” the minister stated…..

More in Guyana News

Charges against two girls of murdering pensioner were discontinued after co-accused accepted liability – DPP source

Patterson announces plans for two more roundabouts for Region Four

By
default placeholder

Autopsy finds GGMC worker died of TB

default placeholder

Police probing reported theft of SOL fuel

West Coast Berbice bus operators strike over fuel prices

Man gets 22 years for drowning wife in bucket

Family loses home in mystery West Front Road fire

Mae’s agrees to apologise to student over indigenous wear shaming

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×