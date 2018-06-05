Feasibility of continuing Guyana Prize to be done, Norton says

The future of the Guyana Prize for Literature is at the moment undetermined as the Department of Culture is to assess whether the competition is worth the large investment.

Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton, who also has responsibility for the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, told Stabroek News yesterday that he has embarked on gathering information as it relates to the feasibility of the competition, and whether it is producing the desired impact.

“If the objective is to encourage young Guyanese writers to continue along that line or to encourage young persons to start writing, then we’ve got to look to see how that prize so far has achieved that. If that is what we’re setting out to do and we have not been achieving that, then we need to put measures in place to achieve that,” the minister stated…..