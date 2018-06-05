Fire victim Nonpareil businessman died of heart attack –autopsy finds

Hanuman Singh, the Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara businessman who succumbed in hospital after he lost his home and businesses in a fire last Friday, died as a result of a heart attack.

Reshma Nehaul, one of the dead man’s daughters, confirmed the findings of the autopsy that was performed yesterday morning by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

Nehaul said while she and her family are making preparations for her father’s burial, they are currently seeking shelter in a section under the burnt remains of the Lot 360 Block 12 Nonpareil house. This, she said, is just temporary until they can decide on their next move…..