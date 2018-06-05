Guyana News

Guyana Goldfields says it owns Twin Otter but has leased it

By

In the face of accusations that it is shortchanging the local aviation sector by using a Canadian Company to shuttle between the coast and its mine site in Region 7, Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) has stated that the aircraft used is its own and it is utilized  in conjunction with local charters. 

The Kaieteur News has reported that the Twin Otter plane AGM claims to have purchased is actually owned by Canadian Flyers World Aviation Services. The newspaper referred to a full-page advertisement in which AGM states that the aircraft was purchased because using local airlines became too expensive.

AGM  responded in two separate press statements yesterday which stressed that the aircraft is owned by the company but is leased to Canadian Flyers World Aviation Services…..

More in Guyana News

Charges against two girls of murdering pensioner were discontinued after co-accused accepted liability – DPP source

Patterson announces plans for two more roundabouts for Region Four

By
default placeholder

Autopsy finds GGMC worker died of TB

default placeholder

Police probing reported theft of SOL fuel

West Coast Berbice bus operators strike over fuel prices

Man gets 22 years for drowning wife in bucket

Family loses home in mystery West Front Road fire

Mae’s agrees to apologise to student over indigenous wear shaming

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×