Guyana Goldfields says it owns Twin Otter but has leased it

In the face of accusations that it is shortchanging the local aviation sector by using a Canadian Company to shuttle between the coast and its mine site in Region 7, Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) has stated that the aircraft used is its own and it is utilized in conjunction with local charters.

The Kaieteur News has reported that the Twin Otter plane AGM claims to have purchased is actually owned by Canadian Flyers World Aviation Services. The newspaper referred to a full-page advertisement in which AGM states that the aircraft was purchased because using local airlines became too expensive.

AGM responded in two separate press statements yesterday which stressed that the aircraft is owned by the company but is leased to Canadian Flyers World Aviation Services…..