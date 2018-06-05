Mae’s agrees to apologise to student over indigenous wear shaming

The Mae’s Schools, following a meeting with the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) yesterday, has agreed to offer an apology to the nine-year-old student who was allegedly discriminated against for the Indigenous attire he wore to a recent culture day activity, and to collaborate to host sensitisation sessions.

A separate meeting involving officials from the Education, Social Cohesion and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs ministries was also reportedly held with the Mae’s Schools yesterday.

Michael McGarrell, an APA member, told Stabroek News last evening that the school had met with the organisation yesterday afternoon, during what he described as being a “fruitful” discussion…..