Vindra Siriram was sentenced to 22 years in jail yesterday afternoon for the unlawful killing of his wife Shelly-Ann Persaud, who was found with her head submerged in a half-filled bucket of water.

Although Siriram had been indicted for the capital offence, a 12-member jury last month convicted him on the lesser count of manslaughter by a proportion of 10 to 2.

His sentencing had, however, been deferred to facilitate a probation report…..