Patterson announces plans for two more roundabouts for Region Four

In a bid to improve the flow of traffic in Region Four, two more roundabouts will be constructed, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson announced yesterday as the Kitty Roundabout was officially opened.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, Patterson also announced plans for the development of the waterfront area along the seawall from the Kitty Pump Station to the Pegasus Hotel at Kingston.

“There’s a saying that when you take the first olive out of the jar, the rest comes out easy because it’s tightly packed. This roundabout is exactly that. It is the first but during the course of this year, and next year, there will be two additional roundabouts in equally important areas,” Patterson said…..